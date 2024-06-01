StockNews.com Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,183 shares of company stock worth $506,621. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,277,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.