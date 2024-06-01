StockNews.com Lowers Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

