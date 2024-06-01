StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

