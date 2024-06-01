StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

