StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.