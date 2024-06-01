Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 758,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $603.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.33. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.