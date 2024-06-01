Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.97 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.190 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.66 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

