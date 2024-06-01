Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 30,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,564,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,196,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

