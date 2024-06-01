Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $63.38. 229,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,415. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.