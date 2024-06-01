Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,096,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

