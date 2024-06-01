Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 75,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 56,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Strategic Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 16.61. The stock has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About Strategic Metals
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Metals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.