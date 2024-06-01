Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 75,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 56,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 16.61. The stock has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

