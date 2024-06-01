Substratum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023963 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

