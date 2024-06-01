Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Summit Materials worth $55,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after purchasing an additional 136,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,857. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.