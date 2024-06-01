Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84,944.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

SNPTF remained flat at $5.43 during trading on Friday. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.