Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84,944.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
SNPTF remained flat at $5.43 during trading on Friday. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.