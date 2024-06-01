Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Buys $49,740.00 in Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.6 %

Sunoco stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUN

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.