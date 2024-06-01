SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 7,387,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,023,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

