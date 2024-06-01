sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $39.26 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $39.26 million and $474,090.41 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 39,303,381 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

