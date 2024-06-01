Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.54. 177,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,371,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,227,015. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.