Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $4.99. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 68,625 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 395.36% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

