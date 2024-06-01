T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10,863.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

