Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Talphera Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLPH opened at $1.03 on Friday. Talphera has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

