Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.