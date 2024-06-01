Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Up 0.5 %

TGAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Target Global Acquisition I has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

