TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Shares of TBCCF stock remained flat at $32.46 during trading hours on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

