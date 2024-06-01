TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of TBCCF stock remained flat at $32.46 during trading hours on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
