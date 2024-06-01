TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ TCTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

