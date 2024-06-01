TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance
NASDAQ TCTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
