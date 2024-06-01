TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 2,167,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.59. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

