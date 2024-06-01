Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 244289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Teekay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $890.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 91.93%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

