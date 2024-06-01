TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,827 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.56% of TELUS worth $407,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

