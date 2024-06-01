Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

