TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Trading 14.2% Higher

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

TeraGo Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading

