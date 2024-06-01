TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73,263.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 131.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 89.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.