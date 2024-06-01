TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 132,466.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

