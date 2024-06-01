TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 222,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 594,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

