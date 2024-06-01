TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $401,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 112,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

