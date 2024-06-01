TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,588 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 76,466.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

