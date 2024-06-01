TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 71,112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,608,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

ES opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

