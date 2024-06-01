The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35,250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.70. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

