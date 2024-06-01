The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 139,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First of Long Island Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 205,741 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 79,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,998. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

