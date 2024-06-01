The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 231.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $164,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GS traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $456.52. 2,638,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.81. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

