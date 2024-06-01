The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.5 %
HCKT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $26.69.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.