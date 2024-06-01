The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HCKT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.