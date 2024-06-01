The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 27,019.1% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,254,000 after purchasing an additional 274,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.