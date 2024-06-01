The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

