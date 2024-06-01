The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Stock Up 5.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,085,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,956 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 77.4% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 109,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 109.10% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncology Institute will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.