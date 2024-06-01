The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of TOI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 109,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.66.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 109.10% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncology Institute will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
