The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,314 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 3.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. 2,894,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,504. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

