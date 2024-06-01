TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 10,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.