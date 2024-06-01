Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

