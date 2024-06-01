Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.75.

About Toho Gas

Featured Stories

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

