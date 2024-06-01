Toncoin (TON) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00009274 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.44 billion and approximately $127.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,711.76 or 0.99997764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012099 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00114598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,172,227 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,151,304.275012 with 2,412,320,322.6492333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.27764855 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $139,072,714.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

