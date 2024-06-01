TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lowered by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,289. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

