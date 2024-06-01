TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.00

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.85 ($0.57), with a volume of 709159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

TPXimpact Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The company has a market cap of £38.80 million, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.42.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Activity at TPXimpact

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($49,169.86). 34.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.