TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. StockNews.com lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 46,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

